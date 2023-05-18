TOPEKA (KSNT) – Heartland Park hasn’t paid taxes since 2017, county commissioners said in a letter to the community on Thursday.

The race track in South Topeka has raised issue about county appraisals of the race track for several years.

On Thursday, county commissioners said the track has stopped paying taxes altogether and has been delinquent about going through the appropriate steps to have the valuation reviewed.

“The owner has not appealed or protested the valuation of the Heartland Park properties for the tax years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 or 2023,” the commissioners said in their joint statement. “Any protest or appeal of the valuation of the property would be considered and Shawnee County would review any evidence submitted by the property owner concerning the property’s valuation and make any adjustments rendered necessary.”

Heartland Park has appealed a judge’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit Heartland Park filed in 2019 regarding the valuation of the race track. For past coverage on Heartland Motorsports Park, see the articles below:

KSNT 27 News has reached out to Heartland Motorsports Park for comment.