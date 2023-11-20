BERRYTON (KSNT) – A Shawnee County elementary school closed early Monday morning due to a power outage.

KSNT 27 News reached out to USD 450 regarding the closing of Berryton Elementary School. Communications & Marketing Director for USD 450, Tiffanie Kinsch, said she distributed the following message to the families of students:

“USD 450: We regret to inform you that there is a power outage at Berryton Elementary, resulting in only temporary emergency lighting within the premises. We anticipate that the power will be off for several hours. For the well-being of our students, please make arrangements to pick up your student as soon as possible. Our staff will be on hand to assist and coordinate the dismissal process.” Tiffanie Kinsch, Shawnee Heights USD 450 spokeswoman

Kinsch went on to say the power outage was likely caused by a tree falling onto a nearby power line. The Evergy Outage Map indicates a little over 300 Evergy customers are without power in an area stretching from central Topeka through to Berryton and other areas southeast of the Capital City. To see if your home or business is being impacted by this power outage, click here.

