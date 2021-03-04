Shawnee County Scorecard drops dramatically

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department released a scorecard for the period of Feb. 21 through Feb. 27 and there has been a dramatic drop in the amount of coronavirus spread in Shawnee County.

Although, the SCHD is warning residents of an increase in variants in the U.S. and in other parts of the world.

Kansas has seen the United Kingdom variant in at least two counties, Ellis and Sedgwick.

The Feb. 25 scorecard said Shawnee County had a high rating of 13.

The scorecard released today, March 4, for the period from Feb. 21 through 27 showed a score of 6, considered to be in the moderate category.

“All together this is very positive news for Shawnee County. Caution should continue to be exercised as there are signs that cases are starting to go up again in other regions of the country (as well as in other countries), due in part to the increased prevalence of several virus variants. As those variants reach our community it is possible, perhaps likely, that our cases will also increase. It is critical to keep in place some basic mitigation measures, such as social distancing and use of masks, to slow down the spread of the new virus variants once they are established in our community.“ Shawnee County Health Department

Most measures continue to show “decreasing” and “encouraging” trends this week.

Shawnee County has seen a 38% decrease for the seventh straight week.

The department is warning residents that the percentage of cases with no known source is still very high.