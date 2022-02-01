TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is celebrating record low unemployment and poverty rates. Among Kansas counties with populations greater than 100,000 — including Douglas, Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee, and Wyandotte counties — Shawnee County claims the second-lowest poverty rate.

Shawnee County has a poverty rate of 10.5%. That falls below the state’s 2020 poverty rate of 10.6% and the 2020 U.S. poverty rate of 11.9%. Shawnee County also recorded the state’s second-steepest decline in the poverty rate over the past decade, with a 40% decrease since 2010.

Meanwhile, the county’s unemployment dropped to a historic 30-year low of 2.3% in December 2021. Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik said these low numbers show that Shawnee County is on the right track.

“Forty percent improvement in our poverty rate really shows that if we put our minds to changing our economy and changing our community that our metrics will actually follow,” Pivarnik said. “We’re actually making a real difference.”

That data comes from statistics provided recently by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates program and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the census data, more than 12,300 people in Topeka and Shawnee County were lifted out of poverty between 2010 and 2020.