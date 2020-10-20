Shawnee County seeing record number of registered voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Election Office is seeing a record number of registered voters ahead of the presidential election.

Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said there is currently more than 116,300 registered voters in Shawnee County.

That’s 3,600 more than the more than 112,700 voters that were registered ahead of the primary election.

“It’s a pretty significant jump,” Howell said. “I’ve never seen numbers this high in the county, so I’m sure it’s been a long time if it’s ever happened that we’ve had this high of registration, so it’s definitely related I think to this election.”

Despite the record number, Howell said he does not believe that will mean longer lines on election day.

“I don’t think it will have a major impact on election day,” Howell said. “Especially when we’re pushing 25,000 requests for ballots by mail, so there’s a larger number of mail then we are used to seeing.”

During the primary election, more than half of all voters cast their ballot before election day, either in-person or by mail.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.