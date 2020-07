TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Four more deaths have been recorded in Shawnee County since Thursday, local health officials report.

According to the Shawnee County Health Department, the county has seen 19 deaths as of Sunday morning. The latest numbers come from Sunday morning, showing an increase from 17 on Friday and up from 15 on Thursday.

More than 19,000 have been tested for the virus; 21 are hospitalized and more than 900 have recovered since the start of the pandemic.