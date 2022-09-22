TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved a contract for over $1.3 million to provide ‘WIC’ services.

WIC, or women, infants and children, is a program that provides supplemental foods to eligible participants needing assistance. Shawnee County partners with Wabaunsee County and Osage County to provide registered dietitians to help the WIC participants in those counties.

This is a partnership that goes back decades to care for the women and children in the best way possible

“Just making sure that we provide the participants the best nutrition that they can get at whatever stage of life that they’re on,” said Teresa Fisher, Shawnee County Health Department Director.

This contract will start Oct. 1 of this year, and end September 2023.