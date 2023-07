TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) is attempting to locate a 15-year-old girl who went missing on June 21.

Kaitlynn S. Hartman, 15, of Topeka was described as 5’3″ tall, 130 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. SNSO said she might’ve dyed her hair red and may be going by the name Wendy.

Anyone with information on Hartman is asked to contact the SNSO at 785-251-2200 or the Criminal Investigations Division at detectiveleads@snco.us.