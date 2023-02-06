SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff Brian C. Hill made his first on-air appearance by coming on the 27 News Morning Show.

When running for the position of sheriff, Hill used the slogan “Community Leader with 27 Years of Service.” On top of securing that position, Hill is also an adjunct professor at Washburn and he coaches for teams in Rossville, Silver Lake, Maple Hill and St. Mary’s.

Hill wanted to emphasize some recent initiatives and training enhancements that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is working on. These “enhancements” go hand-in-hand with the new, FUSUS dispatch system they have in place.

The FUSUS system allows dispatchers to have an “in-real time” look at what is going on at a crime scene, allowing them to do their job quickly and more efficiently.

For more information on the new system and other initiatives the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is making, watch the interview above.