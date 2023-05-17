SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) is set to honor two fallen officers during National Police Week 2023.

Sheriff Brian Hill says a ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 18 for two fallen law enforcement officers. The first service will be held at 9:30 a.m. for Deputy Benjamin Davidson’s 90th anniversary at Mount Auburn Cemetery located at 916 Southeast California Ave. The second will be at 10 a.m. for Deputy Gregory Stubbs’s 25th anniversary at the Lynn Creek Cemetery located at 2038 Southeast 61st St.

Davidson, 56, was killed on Nov. 28, 1933 while attempting to prevent an inmate escaping the Shawnee County Jail, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. The inmate attacked Davidson and the two fell down a flight of stairs. The inmate took Davidson’s revolver and shot the deputy, later shooting him two more times as Davidson pursued the inmate. Davidson was able to pin the inmate down and died on top of him, preventing his escape.

Stubbs, 34, died of a heart attack on June 29, 1998 during a drug raid, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. While on assignment, Stubbs told his fellow law enforcement officers that he was feeling unwell. He was later found in his patrol car after suffering the heart attack.