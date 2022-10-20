The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is considering alternative solutions after having another vehicle order cancelled.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers.

The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country.

Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 News the agency placed a fleet vehicle purchase order on March 14. Ford cancelled the order on Sept. 27 with no explanation.

Christian says it is necessary to rotate out these older vehicles due to mileage and/or other mechanical concerns which make them unable to be used for patrol duties. The agency usually purchases around 10 new vehicles each year. She says vehicles assigned to deputies generally stay in active service until they reach between 100,000 and 120,000 miles unless a vehicle is deemed unsafe for use.

“We have generally sourced our vehicles through most of the major manufacturers in the past,” Christian said. “However, Ford is not alone in its manufacturing challenges. It is our understanding that most manufacturers of police rated vehicles are in the same posture.”

Christian said their next step is to consider alternatives like used police vehicles that meet their standards for usefulness, condition and maintenance.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has placed a new order which is expected to arrive in April 2023.