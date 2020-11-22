Shawnee County Sheriff searching for armed robbery suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Topeka store Saturday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at the 4200 block of northwest Topeka Boulevard around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses described the male suspect to be in his mid-20s wearing a black hoodie with writing down the left sleeve and armed with a shotgun. The suspect is around 6 feet tall and was driving a brown four-door Pontiac with a blue tarp covering the back window. The suspect then left the scene and committed two more armed robberies in Jefferson County, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harmon at 785-251-2267.