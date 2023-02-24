SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office implemented Phase III Accident Reporting at 5:45 p.m. Friday due to a round of freezing rain that has created slick road conditions.

The SNSO will only respond and investigate the following accidents:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Incidents of hit and run

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

All other accidents will be referred to the front desk (785-251-2200) during the normal business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties, according to the SNSO.

The SNSO encourages people to avoid non-essential travel during this time. If you must drive, follow these tips: