SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office implemented Phase III Accident Reporting at 5:45 p.m. Friday due to a round of freezing rain that has created slick road conditions.
The SNSO will only respond and investigate the following accidents:
- Injury, possible injury or death to any person
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Incidents of hit and run
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- And when there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required
All other accidents will be referred to the front desk (785-251-2200) during the normal business hours or at the earliest convenience of the involved parties, according to the SNSO.
The SNSO encourages people to avoid non-essential travel during this time. If you must drive, follow these tips:
- Slow down! For wet, snowy and icy conditions
- Avoid quick braking or acceleration
- Find out about driving conditions before you go
- Every time – buckle up!
- Turn on your headlights when wipers are activated
- You should never use cruise control in winter weather conditions