Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies visit boy recovering after car crash

Sergeant Scott Wanamaker and Deputy Christopher Dahlke were the first on scene when 12-year-old Blake Finnley was run over by a car in November.

“I went up to assess the victim and I found him still completely pinned underneath the car,” said Dahlke. “And I found that he was still having trouble breathing.”

Dahlke began helping the boy breathe and performed first aid.

“They were working on getting the vehicle lifted up,” said Wanamaker. “There were a lot of people there were some frantic citizens in the area, that I completely understand that with a child trapped underneath a car.”

They were able to get Finnley to a local hospital and then he went here to Nebraska to begin rehabilitation.

Just this week the deputies visited Finnley in the hospital to check up how he was doing.

Both of these first responders were humble when asked if they thought of themselves as heros.

“Honestly ever since I started this, I started in the fire service and then I moved on to the paramedic and all this,” said Dahlke. “Every time I’ve transitioned in a new role I felt like I was using the skills I had learned to benefit the public.”

Whether they think so or not, they saved this boys life.

