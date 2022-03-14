TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Emergency Communication center received a call at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday to a crash near Southwest Valencia Road and Southwest 53rd Street. The 16-year-old driver of the truck missed the upcoming curve, left the road and hit a tree.

Killian Vincent, 19, of Topeka, was riding in the truck. He died at the scene. Two other teens, the driver and an 18-year-old passenger, were hurt and are expected to recover.

The crash is under investigation. Deputies tell KSNT they believe speed and a lack of knowledge of the area, mainly not knowing where that curve would be, could have contributed to the accident.

KSNT reached out to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office to ask what advice they have for younger drivers.

“Always wear your seat belt. Seat belts really do save lives,” Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian said. “Put away the distractions, whether that be music, whether it be your cell phone or limiting the amount of people in your car at once. Focus on the road so you can get where you’re going, and then back home safely.”

Additionally – the Sheriff’s Office encourages keeping a close eye on speed limits, and know where you’re going before getting in the vehicle so you have an idea what kind of road you’ll have in front of you.