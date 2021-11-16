Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announces seatbelt campaign for November

TOPEKA (KSNT) - A federal court agreed with Kansas on Nov. 15 that an attempt by Congress and the Biden administration to keep states that accept federal COVID-19 relief money from reducing state taxes is unconstitutional, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

This clears the way for Kansas to reduce the state's sales tax on groceries. Earlier this month Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced plans to eliminate the sales tax on food.

“The federal court’s ruling ensures that tax relief enacted earlier this year by the Kansas Legislature over Governor Kelly’s veto will remain in effect and will not result in the Biden administration demanding that Kansas return some of its federal COVID-19 relief funds,” Schmidt said. “It also clears the way for Kansas to adopt our bipartisan recommendations to eliminate or significantly reduce the state’s sales tax on groceries without fear of federal reprisal. This is welcome news that confirms our view that the Constitution does not permit the federal government to micromanage how Kansas sets its own state-level tax policy.”

In March, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act, which contained a provision prohibiting states from using any ARPA funds to “directly or indirectly” pay the cost of reducing state taxes for the next three years.