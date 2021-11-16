Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announces seatbelt campaign for November

SHAWNEE CO. (KSNT) – Sheriff Brian C. Hill announced that the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office will be joining several other law enforcement agencies across Kansas during the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Traffic Enforcement campaign.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 20 through Monday, Nov. 29, an extra provision will be “aggressively” enforcing occupant protection laws.

The objective of this campaign is to target the unbelted and incorrectly restrained according to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The campaign is funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

