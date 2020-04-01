Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrests man related to 2003 case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested Wednesday following a breakthrough on a case from 17 years ago, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said there was a recent DNA match from a 2003 case that involved aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and rape against a 23-year-old. The case went inactive after DNA evidence was collected and all leads were followed.

On Feb. 14, 2020, the sheriff’s office received notice about a possible DNA match to the case from 17 years ago. This stemmed from a Topeka Police Department case in the fall of 2019 that required the suspect to submit DNA. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported Pernell A. Mack, 35, of Topeka, to be an investigative lead.

The sheriff’s office completed a search warrant for Mack’s DNA and on Wednesday, arrested him in the 200 block of Southwest Western Avenue.

Mack was booked in to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and rape.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200.