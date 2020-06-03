Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify person regarding damaged patrol vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for a person regarding criminal damage to a patrol vehicle Monday night.

The damage happened as protesters began to gather at the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Topeka.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the person seen in the photo above and the video below.

Video from Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Six people were arrested Monday night, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Anyone with information of this is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or go to www.p3tips.com/128.