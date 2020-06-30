Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office dedicates memorial outpost to fallen deputy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A memorial outpost was dedicated to fallen deputy Gregory Stubbs by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday in southwest Topeka.

Stubbs worked for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years and also served as the Chief of Police in Auburn.

He died of a heart attack while on duty in 1998.

“It’s a great honor for Greg, to keep his name alive so to speak,” Gregory’s brother, Bruce Stubbs, said. “We used to run in these neck of the woods a little bit when we were teenagers. So, we have a lot of friends of out here in the rural area. So, it’s just great.”

The outpost will be used as a satellite office for deputies where they can do things like paperwork and interact with people in the community.