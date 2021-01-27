Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office implementing phase 3 accident reporting

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be operating under phase three accident reporting as of late Tuesday night, according to a press release. Officials are preparing for inclement winter weather.

During phase three, deputies will only respond to and investigate accidents including:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit and runs

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation.

When the accident results in major traffic congestion.

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required.

People are advised to call the front desk at 785-251-2200 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to report any accident that is not categorized in the above list.