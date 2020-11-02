Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly crash

BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it’s investigating after a man was found dead in a crashed car.

The sheriff’s office said just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center got a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of Southeast 53rd Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a blue 2015 Toyota Camry and determined it had been traveling east on Southeast 53rd Street when it left the road and hit a tree.

The driver and only person in the car was identified as Cary L. Stephens, 57, of Lawrence. The sheriff’s office said he was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (785) 251-2200.