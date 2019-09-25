Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office looking for 5 people in connection to shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it’s looking for five people who may have information about a shooting.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, a 20-year-old man was shot in the parking lot at the Topeka Sports Cabaret at 4216 NE Seward Ave. Officers said the man was seriously hurt and was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City.

The sheriff’s office said it’s asking for the public’s help to find the following people who may have information about the shooting.

Kelsey Cutright

James Boatright

Stacia Kolbek

Noah Bigham

Dustin Dawdy

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these people or information on the shooting, you’re asked to email Detective Justin Roberts at justin.roberts@snco.us or call (785) 251-2251. You can also contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or email at www.topekacrimestoppers.org.