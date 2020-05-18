Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two burglars who shot at a homeowner and stole items from them.

The sheriff’s office said the burglary happened just after 2 p.m. Monday in the 10000 block of Southeast Paulen Road.

The homeowner heard noises in the house and found two men inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The homeowner said one of the suspects shot at them as they were running from the scene. The homeowner wasn’t hurt.

The suspects stole a cell phone and rifle from the home, the sheriff’s office said. They left in a dark gray or black mid-sized SUV. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects is described as a white man, approximately 6’1″, 170 lbs with dirty blond-buzzed hair and possible facial hair. A description on the other suspect was not given.

The sheriff’s office said this burglary might be linked to two home burglaries that happened in Osage County earlier in the day.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200.