SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is on scene of an accident involving an overturned semi-truck.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Lewelling Road and Southwest 77th Street.

Officials on scene told KSNT News the driver was headed westbound when a gust of wind blew the truck into the ditch.

Emergency crews had to help the driver out, but said he wasn’t hurt.