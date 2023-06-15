TOPEKA (KSNT) — In a significant development, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) has been awarded grants to improve its field technology.

The Board of County Commissioners has granted approval for two major funding opportunities, focusing on the replacement of officer body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. This comprehensive system refresh ensures that law enforcement personnel are equipped with the latest technology to enhance their fieldwork.

The grants obtained by the Sheriff’s Office will facilitate the upgrade of in-car camera systems, providing enhanced video and audio capabilities. These improvements are essential for capturing vital evidence during traffic stops and other incidents. The upgraded systems aim to improve response times and establish effective communication channels between dispatchers, law enforcement officers and emergency responders.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office received funding for upgrades to their 911 Emergency Communications Center and Real-Time Crime Center. By embracing these upgrades, the SNSO aims to bolster its efforts in preventing and combating crime more effectively.

The utilization of advanced field technology will provide law enforcement personnel with the tools they need to carry out their duties efficiently and ensure the safety of the community.

The implementation of the new officer body-worn cameras and upgraded in-car camera systems is a testament to the commitment of the sheriff’s office in adopting modern technology to enhance law enforcement operations. These advancements will contribute to the collection of accurate evidence and facilitate more streamlined investigations.

With the approval of the grants, the SNSO is on track to reinforce its technological infrastructure and equip its personnel with state-of-the-art tools. This investment underscores the agency’s dedication to leveraging the latest advancements in field technology to better serve and protect the community.