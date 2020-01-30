Shawnee County Sheriff’s office showing support for the Chiefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to celebrate the Super Bowl safely.

According to the sheriff’s office, they aren’t expecting anything crazy on Super Bowl Sunday and won’t need to bring in any extra deputies to patrol.

Regardless of how you plan to watch, they say to look out for yourself and others around you.

“Make good choices, look out for your friends, be responsible in your actions, and we do have people on standby if needed,” Sheriff Brian Hill said.

Kansas Highway Patrol says they will have extra troopers on the roads on Sunday, but Topeka and Riley County Police say they will treat Super Bowl Sunday like any other day on the job.

To show their support for the Chiefs, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office is allowing their deputies to wear Chiefs hats all week leading up to the big game on Sunday night.

They say it’s a way for them to show support for the team.

“It’s exciting to be able to wear something a little bit different to support the Chiefs and get ready for Sunday’s big day,” Deputy Anderson said.