Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office to hire crime analyst to look for trends

TOPEKA, Kan. – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, break-ins, robberies, and thefts are up in Shawnee County.

Sheriff Brian Hill said he plans to use tax dollars for a new position that will fight back. The sheriff’s office is looking for a “crime analyst,” who will be dedicated to mapping out crime trends in Shawnee County.

Sheriff Hill said that mapping trends will lead to preventing thefts.

The Sheriff’s Office also has a new “crime mapping program.” This allows them to pinpoint where and when crimes happen, allowing them to put together patterns of crime and catch thieves before they strike.

“If we can target those individuals and those crime areas and get a handle on it before, sooner than later, then we’re all a little bit safer,” Sheriff Hill said.

The analyst will look at trends like hot spots and area demographics that will allow law enforcement to better handle crime.

“We want to try to map out some of those problem areas, identify suspects in those areas, and do targeted enforcement to try to get some of those individuals and things under control,” Hill said.

The position will pay about $25 per hour and they hope to fill it before the end of this year.