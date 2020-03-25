Shawnee County shuts down playgrounds and golf courses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks & Recreation has closed all of their facilities indefinitely.
The shutdown includes all indoor and outdoor facilities including athletic complexes and golf courses. It also affects all programs, classes, sports leagues and special events. Exceptions are parks and trails, although use of their playgrounds is prohibited. The county specified groups of 10 or more people are not allowed to congregate in a single location.
Anyone with questions can call the Parks and Recreation administrative office at 785-251-6800.
The department gave the following notices on the closures:
Our parks and trails are open and as people use them for physical/mental health and fitness at the same time we all endeavor to limit the spread of COVID-19. Here are some guidelines to observe:
• Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to heading to trails — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, do not use trails if you have symptoms, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, etc.
• Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep it as you walk, bike or hike.
• Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.
• Note that trail and park users will find public restrooms closed — be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms.
• Bring water or drinks — public drinking fountains may be disabled and should not be used, even if operable.
• Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect park workers
• Under the Safe at Home order issued by the Shawnee County Health Department, the use of all playgrounds is prohibited from March 26 through April 26.
No reservations may be made for SCP+R facility rentals from March 26 through April 26. Reservations may still be made for dates beyond April 26 contingent upon additional orders from the Shawnee County Health Department. For questions regarding refunds or credits, please call 785-251-6800 Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A refund form is also available on our website at http://bit.ly/RefundInformation. Forms may be mailed in or emailed to prrefunds@snco.us.
For up-to-date information on program and/or facility closures please visit parks.snco.us.Shawnee County Parks and Recreation