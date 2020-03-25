Shawnee County shuts down playgrounds and golf courses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks & Recreation has closed all of their facilities indefinitely.

The shutdown includes all indoor and outdoor facilities including athletic complexes and golf courses. It also affects all programs, classes, sports leagues and special events. Exceptions are parks and trails, although use of their playgrounds is prohibited. The county specified groups of 10 or more people are not allowed to congregate in a single location.

Anyone with questions can call the Parks and Recreation administrative office at 785-251-6800.

The department gave the following notices on the closures: