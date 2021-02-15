Shawnee County Solid Waste braves cold to collect trash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the frigid cold temperatures, Shawnee County’s local waste management is taking care of its employees, while also taking care of residents’ trash and recycling.

Shawnee County introduced some changes with how it’s collecting the trash during these record-breaking cold days. The Shawnee County Solid Waste crews are going out with two crew members on the back of the truck, so if someone needs a break they can warm up inside of the truck.

“If we take our time and work throughout the day, taking breaks, then later on this week we won’t be exposing those employees to long, extended hours when they’re out there,” said Bill Sutton, Shawnee County Solid Waste Director.

The workers have been provided gloves, boots and face coverings so they are as safe as possible going outside. They are looking around to other counties in Kansas to see what they are doing to keep their staff safe as well.

Shawnee County is asking residents not to place big, bulky items outside for pickup, as they’re trying to keep crews as safe as possible.

Shawnee County will not be collecting trash on Tuesday.