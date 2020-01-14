Shawnee County Solid Waste introduces better way to recycle tires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Solid Waste is finding a better way to recycle the thousands of used tires it collects throughout the year.

Currently, the Solid Waste department doesn’t have a dedicated recycling system to manage all of the tires it gets.

But now, it will have a separate processor to recycle tires more easily.

“We collect tires that people just throw in ditches, or at our recycling drop-offs and we need an outlet to process and recycle these tires,” Bill Sutton, Director of Solid Waste, said.

The new process for recycling tires will cost solid waste an additional five to six thousand dollars every year.