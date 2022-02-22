TOPEKA (KSNT) – Participants hoping to take part in the now cancelled 68th annual Shawnee County Spelling Bee still have a chance to compete through the Sunflower State Spelling Bee.

The Greater Topeka Partnership, the Auburn-Washburn USD 437 school district and Forge Young Talent have come together to announce that local children can still participate in a spelling bee at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 5 this year. The Shawnee County Spelling Bee will be held at the Washburn Rural High School.

“We are so thrilled to partner with the Greater Topeka Partnership and Forge to host this year’s Shawnee County Spelling Bee,” Megan Hall, library media specialist at Jay Shideler Elementary, said. “Students from around the county have worked hard and earned this opportunity to represent their schools, and we are grateful to the dedicated educators and professionals who have agreed to volunteer in order to make this event a success.”

Forge volunteers are responsible for making the spelling bee possible and they are expected to serve as judges on the day of the event. They will also help with setup and takedown.

“Forge Young Talent is proud to partner with the Auburn-Washburn school district to ensure this year’s county spelling bee goes on as planned,” Rhett Flood, Forge executive director, said. “Our organization is committed to ensuring Topeka and Shawnee County can attract and develop the next generation of talent, and the students competing in this year’s spelling bee are some of the brightest future leaders in our community.”