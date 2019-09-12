Shawnee County starting 2019 flu shots early

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is bringing out vaccines ahead of flu season.
SCHD spokesman Craig Barnes said the clinic will offer flu shots starting Monday, Sept. 16 during regular business hours. After showing proof of insurance, the clinic at 2115 SW 10th St. will give vaccinations that cover four strains of seasonal flu.
Flu season starts in October and can go as late as May, according to the Centers for Disease Control. They recommend getting a flu shot by the end of October.
Barnes said the SDHC is offering flu shots early in hopes of getting more people vaccinated. School districts in Kansas also have varied cut-off dates for required vaccinations, so the early start on shots gives students a wider window to get one before it’s too late.
The SCHD immunization clinic is open:
- Monday, Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.