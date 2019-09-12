Shawnee County starting 2019 flu shots early

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, a nurse practitioner prepares a flu vaccination in Rockville, Md. A puzzling study of U.S. pregnancies suggests that women who received back-to-back flu shots between 2010 and 2012 _ after a new swine flu vaccine came out _ more often had miscarriages. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is bringing out vaccines ahead of flu season.

SCHD spokesman Craig Barnes said the clinic will offer flu shots starting Monday, Sept. 16 during regular business hours. After showing proof of insurance, the clinic at 2115 SW 10th St. will give vaccinations that cover four strains of seasonal flu.

Flu season starts in October and can go as late as May, according to the Centers for Disease Control. They recommend getting a flu shot by the end of October.

Barnes said the SDHC is offering flu shots early in hopes of getting more people vaccinated. School districts in Kansas also have varied cut-off dates for required vaccinations, so the early start on shots gives students a wider window to get one before it’s too late.

The SCHD immunization clinic is open: