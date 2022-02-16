TOPEKA (KSNT) – State office buildings have been ordered closed on Thursday for state employees in Shawnee County due to the impending winter storm.

This Declaration of Inclement Weather came from the office of Governor Laura Kelly which states that state office buildings will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 17, due to safety concerns caused by the winter storm that is expected to arrive late on Wednesday night. Employees who are able to work remotely are directed to do so.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, high winds and snow, we are closing state office buildings in Shawnee County on Thursday and directing employees to work from home,” Kelly said. “Please stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

Weather conditions will be reassessed on Thursday to determine if the declaration will be extended any further. All non-essential state employees in the Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who are working in their offices located in Shawnee County are affected by this declaration. The declaration does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, nor the Legislative Branch of government.

The Judicial Center has also announced that it will be closed on Feb. 17 due to winter weather. Court staff will work remotely and individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers. All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.

Appointing authorities in offices located outside Shawnee County have the option to declare Inclement Weather for those counties.