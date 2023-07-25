TOPEKA (KSNT) – Summer camp officials have a plan to keep everyone safe while out in the sun this week.

With temperatures hitting triple digits, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation employees are taking extra precautions to keep summer camp attendees safe. Clay Neal with Shawnee County Parks and Rec has plans in place for camp goers and staff to beat the heat.

Neal plans to have the physical activities in the morning when the weather is cooler. After lunch is served, campers can go swimming. Afternoons will be spent doing indoor activities with the air conditioning. Neal urges campers to drink a lot of water throughout the week, use sunscreen, wear hats and try to spend outdoor time in the shade.

A list of summer Camps Shawnee County Parks and Rec offers is below: