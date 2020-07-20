Shawnee County taxpayers take over ownership of Great Overland Station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is paying $1 to take over ownership of the iconic Great Overland Station in North Topeka.

At their meeting this morning, commissioners voted accept a transfer of ownership of the Great Overland Station from Railroad Heritage, Inc.

The building is valued at more than $5 million and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Union Pacific Railroad Passenger Depot. Built in 1927 as the Union Pacific Railroad Station, Great Overland Station now serves as a museum, as well as a special event and meeting venue.

“RHI felt that with the planned riverfront park, it was natural for Great Overland Station to be operated by Shawnee County Parks + Recreation,” said Bill Riphahn, county commissioner. “We would like to continue and enhance our business relationships with the NOTO Arts District on Kansas Ave.”

“We’ll take a look at Great Overland Station with a fresh set of eyes,” said Tim Laurent, parks director. “We’ll look at what has worked well in the past as well as exploring new opportunities to serve the community.”

Laurent noted that the county already has a number of wedding reception, event venues and rental facilities and now the Great Overland Station will provide yet another venue option.

