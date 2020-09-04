Shawnee County trashing glass in home recycling bins

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For years, people living in Shawnee County have thrown their recycling into a single bin that’s picked up every other week. Now, that’s changing.

The county can’t get the glass clean enough to process, so they’ve been throwing it into the landfill.

So now Shawnee County is asking for people to quit including glass in recycling bins. They’ve partnered with another recycling company to process glass taken to Ripple bins at any of the following locations:

Wehner’s Thriftway – 551 E Hwy 24 Traffic Way, Rossville, KS

Household Hazardous Waste Facility – 131 NE 46th St., Topeka, KS

Albert Neese Masonic Lodge – 5947 SE 45th St., Tecumseh, KS

District 2 SNCO Public Works Building – 1639 N Washington Street, Auburn, KS

Lowes – 1621 SW Arvonia Pl., Topeka, KS

All Shawnee County Solid Waste bins were distributed in 2012, when glass was accepted. Now officials are asking to dismiss these markings and make your own changes to the bins.

“All of the new recycling bins that we are purchasing have the changes made on the label. It would require a great deal of effort to print and apply new labels for the existing lids. Therefore, we are asking our customers to mark out the glass on their label or put a piece of tape over it if it helps them remember not to put glass in the recycling bin,” said Bill Sutton, director of solid waste.