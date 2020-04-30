Shawnee County treasurer partially reopens 17th Street Motor Vehicle Annex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County treasurer is partially reopening the 17th Street Motor Vehicle Annex with restrictions.

The annex at 5938 SW 17th St. will be available for motor vehicle registration by appointment only, starting Monday.

Visitors will need to book an appointment in advance online through the Shawnee County website. Treasurer Larry Mah said visitors will need to wear face masks as a safety measure during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the annex will reopen, the Shawnee County Courthouse Tax and Motor Vehicle offices have entered their second month closed to the public. The courthouse office closed following the annex which shut down March 19. Mah said property owners can make property tax payments by mail, online or box drop-off while the office is closed.