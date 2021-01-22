Shawnee County wants to expand glass recycling program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County is looking to expand its new glass recycling program. The new program started in June, but county leaders tell KSNT News it’s become more popular in the last two months.

Shawnee County partners with Ripple Glass in Kansas City. The county collects glass from purple drop off bins and Ripple transports and recycles the glass for free.

Shawnee County Solid Waste Director Bill Sutton said this is necessary because the recycling center the county uses for other recycling does not recycle glass.

“The way that plant is constructed they can not get the glass clean enough for it to be marketed as a glass product,” Sutton said.

Sutton said all the glass that was picked up before the new program started in June ultimately ended up in a landfill. That waste cost the county money.

“Glass is heavy. It is treated as a residue out at the recycling center,” Sutton said. “We incur those costs for any residue load that goes to the landfill from the recycling center, so by eliminating that weight cost we’re saving the department money.”

Sutton said this changes has saved the county thousands of dollars each month.

Listed below are the locations of the purple glass recycling bins.

Wehner’s Thriftway — 551 E US Hwy 24 Traffic Way, Rossville, KS

— 551 E US Hwy 24 Traffic Way, Rossville, KS Household Hazardous Waste Facility — 131 NE 46th St, Topeka, KS

— 131 NE 46th St, Topeka, KS Albert Neese Masonic Lodge — 5947 SE 45th St, Tecumseh, KS

— 5947 SE 45th St, Tecumseh, KS District 2 SNCO Public Works Building — 1639 N Washington St, Auburn, KS

— 1639 N Washington St, Auburn, KS Lowes — 1621 SW Arvonia Pl, Topeka, KS

Sutton said they are hoping to add new bins in central Topeka to make drop off more convenient. If you are a business owner and interested in being a drop off location, email solidwaste@snco.us with any questions.