TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials are gathering opinions from local residents on the installation of solar and wind farms.

Shawnee County spokeswoman Amanda Monhollon said in a press release that a survey is being launched by the Shawnee County Planning Commission to gain a better understanding of the local community’s opinions on renewable energy sources. The survey is aimed at gathering information as the Planning Commission considers regulations on the allowance of wind and solar farms in the county.

“We want to hear from the people who would be most affected by wind and solar farms,” said Joni Thadani, Director of the Shawnee County Planning Department. “This survey will help us to understand the community’s needs and concerns better so that we can make informed decisions about the future of renewable energy in our area.”

The survey is open to all Shawnee County residents and can be accessed by clicking here. The survey can also be found on the county’s website. The survey closes on Oct. 20 with the results being released in November 2023.

