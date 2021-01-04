Shawnee County: ‘We work very hard to make sure our county roads are cleared.’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook joined KSNT Monday morning to discuss snow removal, Shawnee County’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines, and kids going back to school.

“We watch the weather very carefully,” Cook told KSNT. “We work very hard to make sure our county roads are clear.”

Northeast Kansas rang in the new year with a snowfall that blanketed much of the area. Crews from The Kansas Department of Transportation were out early Friday morning, treating state roadways. Road crews from the City of Topeka started treating streets starting at 3 a.m. Friday morning and continued working through 7 p.m. Friday night.

Cook discussed the county’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is something that is easy to understand, keep a distance, wear a mask, avoid social gatherings,” Cook said. I think that’s what we all want, so we can get this behind us.”

Cook said the county continues to work on plans for distribution.