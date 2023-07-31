TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday morning, Shawnee County welcomed the greatest of all time to battle invasive plants.

Lindbloom Park is receiving the makeover thanks to the efforts of Moonpie, Mudpie, Pippin, Frodo, Cheapshot and 72 other goats, also known as the Barnyard Weed Warriors. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation welcomed a crew of goats crew from Longton Kansas to take care of weeds, bamboo and other invasive plants.

With a deep slope around the property, getting the same results with machinery would prove troublesome. Welcoming the warrior goats to take care of the cleanup instead brings multiple benefits to the area.

“Their little feet aerate the soil,” Barnyard Weed Warriors Goat Farmer Mary Powell said. “Their goat berry that they drop is full of nutrients, it’s dense in nutrients and organic material that benefits the soil. So not only are we managing the weeds, we’re fertilizing as we go.”

Powell estimates that her goats eat about 3% to 5% of their body weight every day. This particular all you can eat buffet consists of 2 acres for the crew to chomp down through.

If you want to see those goats at work, they’ll be in Shawnee County until Thursday evening.