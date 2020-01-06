Shawnee County will soon be able to recycle more glass

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Starting this year, Shawnee County will be able to recycle more glass.

On Monday, county commissioners approved a new concrete pad that Solid Waste will use to recycle glass separately.

Right now, the county uses what is called a single-stream recycling program.

Because of that, the glass gets mixed in with other recycling, making it harder for companies to re-use.

Bill Sutton, Director of Shawnee County Solid Waste, said they see about 100 tons of glass recycling each month.

He said the new concrete pad will help them sort through it better.

“It becomes a very dirty product just by the way that is is processed,” Sutton said. “Meaning that it contains obviously the glass, as well as bits of paper, plastic, and metal.”

The county hopes the new pad will be finished by this summer.

They also said they won’t be offering curbside glass recycling just yet but will have collection bins for glass around the county.