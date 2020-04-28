Shawnee County working on plan with health department to reopen pools

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is preparing for the possibility of opening up pools next month.

Mike McLaughlin, a spokesman for the department, told KSNT News they’re not sure if pools will reopen on Memorial Day weekend like usual, but they are preparing them now just in case.

Ultimately they plan to leave the decision up to Shawnee County health officials and follow their guidelines about when to re-open.

They said for now they are working on a plan to make sure the pools will be safe for everyone when that does happen.