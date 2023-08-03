TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners are close to finalizing next year’s budget. On Thursday, commissioners pre-approved budgets for multiple departments. The early preliminary approvals will allow departments to get a jump on next year’s projects.

Shawnee County Public Works was one of the departments that received preliminary approval on Thursday. Director Curt Neihaus said with the prices of materials to maintain county roads skyrocketing, his department has spent thousands more than expected over the past two years.

Neihaus said knowing early how much the 2024 budget will fund his departments helps them line up future projects.

“I think it sends a message that, in my opinion, maybe public works is doing the right thing. Maybe the commission thinks that the funds that are used in public works are used efficiently and that they truly benefit the community

Neihaus said operational funds from the county are used for road maintenance, rather than major projects. The overall 2024 budget won’t be officially finalized until the county holds public hearings. Those hearings start Aug. 21.