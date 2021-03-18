Shawnee County’s mass gathering rules turning from requirement to recommendation, but commission says masks stay on

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission will change the local COVID-19 health order from a requirement to a recommendation beginning March 26, according to a decision in its Thursday meeting.

With following the order as a requirement becoming a recommendation, there will no longer be mandatory limits on mass gathering sizes. The current health order from March 5 as it stands:

Mass gathering for small groups increased to 25 individuals

Mass gathering limits for indoor events have been increased to 500 participants or 75% of total capacity – whichever is smaller, after social distancing and mass gathering rules are applied (i.e. groups of 25 separated by 6 feet)

Mass gathering limits for outdoor events have been increased to 1,000. Social distancing and mass gathering rules are applied (i.e. groups of 25 separated by 6 feet)

The health order will still be a requirement for Shawnee County’s properties, like the Stormont Vail Events Center, after March 26, according to the commission. Private properties will only need to view the order as a recommendation.

A motion to rescind the mask requirement in Shawnee County did not pass, but on April 16, the mask order will expire unless the commission takes action to renew it. The commission has put the mask requirement on its April 15 meeting agenda.

