Shawnee County’s ‘JEDO’ saves $700,000 for small business help, specifics to be decided later

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Joint Economic Development Organization met on Tuesday to discuss business relief for local businesses from the coronavirus.

Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays called for the meeting in hopes to find a way to give local business money since they have suffered from the pandemic.

They voted to earmark $700,000 for small businesses to save for 2021. It will be decided later if the money will be used and how it will be distributed.

They also voted to create a task force to establish what businesses will qualify, how they will apply, and how much will be given out. The task force is made up of Commissioner Aaron Mays, Mayor Michelle De La Isla, and City Council Member Mike Lesser.