TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports there is a “strong” law enforcement presence on SW Auburn Road.

The location is described as being between the 1600 block and 2100 block of Auburn Road. That’s just north of Great Life Golf course at 21st and SW Auburn Road.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. They also ask residents in the area to report any suspicious people.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.