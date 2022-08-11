TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some students may have gotten the first day of school jitters, but one local school is helping incoming students feel right at home.

Shawnee Heights High School freshmen start their year off with link crew. It’s a program to help incoming students get to know the new school, their schedule and some upper classmen.

Juniors and seniors serve as link crew leaders to show the freshman the lay of the land and the ropes of getting through high school. Participants say spending the first day of school like this is a comfortable way to ease into the new school year.

“We’re here to be with you guys, we’re going to be with you guys for this next year,” Taylor Rottinghaus, link crew leader said. “So, we wanted to make it really comfortable, and I just feel like that worked out really well for us.”

In the future, students will get the chance to return the favor, guiding the next group of Shawnee Heights freshmen.