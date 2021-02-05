Shawnee Heights names new superintendent

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee Heights Board of Education announced Friday it’s selected Tim Hallacy as USD 450’s new superintendent.

He’ll begin his new position July 1.

Hallacy was superintendent for Silver Lake Schools for the past nine years. Before that, he served as principal of Shawnee Heights Middle School for six years, as well as assistant principal and athletic director for six years with the Seaman district.

He replaces Martin Stessman who stepped down after a DUI arrest.

“The Board is certain in our choice of Mr. Hallacy and confident that under his leadership, Shawnee Heights will continue to grow and provide quality education,” said Board President Erica Price.