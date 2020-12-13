Shawnee Heights parents, students hold ‘back to school’ rally Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee Heights School District, USD 450, went fully remote back in November. Now, after almost a month of online learning, parents and students have concerns both in and out of the classroom.

Many stakeholders of the district organized a back to school rally at 29th and SE Croco Road, arguing that students should be back in the classroom. “Schools are essential” and “mental health facts don’t lie” are just a couple of the messages written on the signs at the rally.

One student in the district said communication has been her struggle with remote learning this year.

“I email my teachers and sometimes they take a long time to email back and if I mess up they take a while to email back,” said Kadence Watts, a seventh grader in USD 450.

Shawnee Heights alumni haven’t experienced what it’s like to have remote learning at the school, but they said it would be different than the high school experience they grew to know and love.

“Every time you’d see your friends you’d go up and talk to them,” said Peyton Olson, a Shawnee Heights alumni. “People would pile up in little groups in the hallways.”

The school district plans on holding a board meeting in the Shawnee Heights High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 to address the current concerns among parents and students.